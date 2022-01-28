Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $84,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

