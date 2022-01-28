Parametrica Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 1.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.