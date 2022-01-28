Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

