Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $207,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

