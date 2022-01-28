Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $395.08 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.07 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.