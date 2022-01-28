Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $400.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $473.07.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $300.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.16. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $297.18 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,350,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

