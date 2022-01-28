Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $400.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $473.07.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $300.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.16. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $297.18 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,350,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
