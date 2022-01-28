PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 68.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.62.

PYPL stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $238.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

