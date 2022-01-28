PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.95 ($0.19). Approximately 888,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the average daily volume of 146,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of £33.21 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.87.

PCF Group Company Profile (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

