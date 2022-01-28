PCSB Financial Co. (PCSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 25th

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PCSB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $291.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

