PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 661.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PDLB opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $264.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,972,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 955,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

