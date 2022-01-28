PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 661.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of PDLB opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $264.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.