Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading Down 1.5%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.45. 3,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

