Pendle Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $24.30 million and $924,815.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.65 or 0.06662272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.61 or 1.00015097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,432,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

