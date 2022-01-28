PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 214,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,136. The company has a market cap of $492.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

