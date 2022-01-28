Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on March 1st

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

