Peoples Bancorp Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 79,480 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.