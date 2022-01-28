PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,630,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 11.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $846,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $234.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.