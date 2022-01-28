Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 2,489 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$24,367.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,333.22.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.45.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

