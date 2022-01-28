Phala Network Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $67.53 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00105685 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

