Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.92. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 8,550 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.15%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

