Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

