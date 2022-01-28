PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.59

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.59 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.27). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.27), with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 million and a P/E ratio of 42.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

