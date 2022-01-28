Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 72898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTN. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £584.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.10.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

