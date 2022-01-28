PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 608,515 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $8,406,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.