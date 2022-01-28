Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

