Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,593 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,268,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.60 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

