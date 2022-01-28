Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

