Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 826 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.44. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

