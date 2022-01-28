Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $222.13 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $280.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.50.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

