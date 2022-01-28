Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $31,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,338 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,786,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

Shares of DKS opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

