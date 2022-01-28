Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $58,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $123.59 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.