Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $76,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $373.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.29 and a 200-day moving average of $370.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

