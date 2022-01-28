Piper Sandler Comments on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $61.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

