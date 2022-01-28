Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:CADE opened at $30.54 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $597,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

