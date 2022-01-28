Piper Sandler Weighs in on Heska Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heska in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heska’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

HSKA opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heska by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Heska by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

