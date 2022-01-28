Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from a rise in membership sign-ups, strategic partnerships and international expansion. This along with focus on digitalization initiatives bode well. Given the growth potential on the back of changing market dynamics along with tailwinds related to the health and wellness, the company remains optimistic for a 4,000-plus domestic store opportunity over the long term. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for current year and next year have witnessed upward revisions, indicating investors’ optimism regarding stock growth potential. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Also, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 41.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 56.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

