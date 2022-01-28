Playgroundz 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $156.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $163,895.96 and $156.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

