Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $22.00 at BTIG Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of PLTK opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61. Playtika has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Playtika by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 954,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 911,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

