Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Acquires $45,312.50 in Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLBC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $595,000. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

