pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Hits $25.68 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,932,920 coins and its circulating supply is 43,071,127 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

