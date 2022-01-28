Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.215-$9.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of PII stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

