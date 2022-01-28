Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ CPOP opened at $1.31 on Friday. Pop Culture Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

