Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Popular stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. Popular has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Get Popular alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.