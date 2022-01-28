Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Down 5.8%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 6,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,347,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

