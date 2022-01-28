Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSTVY remained flat at $$16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

