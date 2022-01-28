PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $39.19 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002921 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $39.19 million and $2.17 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00041138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00104790 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,479,810 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.