Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MOTNF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.39.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.