Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MOTNF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.