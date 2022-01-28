PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,854,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $385,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PPL by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

