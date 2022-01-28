PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

