PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PREKF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

