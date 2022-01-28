Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Down 4.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 2,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

